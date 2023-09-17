Day and time of the match with Platense and how Belgrano was in the League Cup table

After the trip to Cuyo and playing there with Godoy Cruz de Mendoza, the Belgrano team returned and got to work immediately to wait for the match on the fifth date of Zone 2 of the League Cup that will be played on Thursday September 21, at 5:00 p.m., in Julio Villagra against Platense.

Without pause, the tournament has a new match scheduled for the Pirate on Monday, September 25 at 4 p.m. in Junín for the fifth date against the local Sarmiento. Which suggests that there will be some rotation in the starting 11.

With the injured already recovered, he was able to count on Mariano Miño and Nicolás Meriano in Mendoza who were at the beginning among the substitutes, the coach can take into account for the next games the Uruguayan Nicolás Schiappacasse, who was not summoned to be this Sunday against the Tomba, even though he had no impediment due to injury.

After the result with Godoy Cruz, Belgrano reached six points (one win and three draws). And in the annual table it was left with 42 units, in 14th place, four away from the last one that qualifies for the Sudamericana (Rosario Central, with 46).

The day of the game with Workshops in the classic

On the seventh date the classics day will be played and Belgrano will be visiting Talleres at the Kempes with the presence of both parties. Although it is not officially defined when that match will be played, the Pirate leadership assured that it will take place on Sunday, October 1 at 6:45 p.m.

But as an appetizer to this crossing, on Friday, September 22 at the Gigante de Alberdi they will face each other for the Reserve match that will start at 9 p.m. and with the Pirata partners with a chance to be present at the Julio Villagra.

Finally, on date 8, Celeste will be Boca’s home team and the match will be played in Alberdi. In addition, there will be no charge for the club day, as stated by Luis Artime, president of the B, in statements to Radio Impacto.

The 2023 League Cup standings

The matches and fixtures of the 2023 League Cup

The annual table of the Professional League 2023

The averages of the 2023 Professional League

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

