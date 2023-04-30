Home » DC and Marvel linkage? James Gunn has the answer: It will happen in ten years
DC and Marvel linkage? James Gunn has the answer: It will happen in ten years

DC and Marvel linkage? James Gunn has the answer: It will happen in ten years

As one of the few directors who have crossed over to DC and Marvel at the same time, I believe everyone is curious whether the current CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, intends to “link” the two movie universes? After all, this is not uncommon in the comic world. Whether it is Superman vs. Hulk, or Batman teaming up with Spiderman to fight the massacre, it is a big event that comic fans talk about. And what about James Gunn himself?

According to a recent conversation with James Gunn by entertainment outlet DEADLINE, it can be seen that the creative genius has a positive view. “I think it’s going to happen probably in ten years, but not right away. Because we still have a whole bunch of DC movies to tell.”

Today, James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) will be officially released next month. Although he verbally reserves the space for cooperation between the two parties, it is still his last in the MCU in a short period of time. A work, it is said that “Rocket Raccoon” is very important in this episode. Those who are interested may wish to watch it on May 3.

