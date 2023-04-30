The best outdoor pools in Vienna 2023

bathing ship Save on computer

Small but nice, that’s the swimming pool at Badeschiff. The pool lights up (in contrast to, shall we say, tarnish water of the Danube Canal) really blue and invites you to cool off quickly in the concrete desert of the inner city. On the sun deck you can chill with music and cocktails and watch the hustle and bustle on the Danube Canal. A day ticket for the pool costs 8.50 euros.

We love the Badeschiff not only because of the swimming pool, but also because of the restaurant: the club Dining without limits serves you delicacies from all over the world. The association employs cooks who had to flee their homes in Afghanistan, Somalia and Uganda and are now bringing their culinary expertise from their home countries to the Badeschiff kitchen, among other things. We have summarized even more swimming pools in eastern Austria with really good restaurants in a separate article for you.