DC’s new movie “Blue Beetle” releases new poster Latin teenagers become super British Blue Beetle-International_China IT News

[摘要]“Blue Beetle” Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on June 28th, according to foreign media reports, DC’s new film “Blue Beetle” released a new poster, and all members appeared. …

“Blue Beetle”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on June 28th, according to foreign media reports, DC’s new film “Blue Beetle” released a new poster, and all members appeared.

Solo Maridona (“Cobra”) plays “Blue Beetle” Jaime Reyes, Bruna Malkosin (“Shadow of Helena”), Susan Sarandon and others also star. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto (“Street Racing King”) and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Miss Beauty”), it will be released in North America on August 18.

The film is the first DC superhero blockbuster with a Latino as the main character. It focuses on the three generations of Blue Beetle Reyes. He is a Mexican teenager living in Texas, USA. He returned to his hometown after graduating from college, full of ambitions for the future, and looking for his own goals. . Reyes accidentally harvested a blue scarab, which chose him as a symbiotic host, becoming a superhero with shape armor and the ability to create weapons at will. Blue beetles can fly, possess enhanced strength and stamina, and are able to translate alien languages.

The character first appeared in Infinite Crisis #3 (February 2006) as the third-generation Blue Beetle, created by writers Chris Giffen and John Rogers, and illustrated by Key Hamner.

Jaime lives in El Paso, Texas with his parents and sister. His father owned an auto repair shop. Jaime suggested that he help his father to work in the auto repair shop, but his father has not agreed to him so far, thinking that Jaime should spend more time on studies and enjoy his own childhood. Jaime has a strong sense of responsibility to his family and friends, but he often complains about being someone who just fixes the chores.

The second-generation blue beetle Ted Codd sent the scarab to deliver a letter to Shazam before his death, and the scarab remained in Shazam’s Rock of Eternity.

After Shazam was killed, the blue beetle landed in El Paso and was picked up by the young Jaime. Later, the blue beetle fused into Jaime’s spine while he was sleeping. Jaime became the third generation of blue beetle. At this time, the blue beetle Beetles have the ability to change weapons at will.

The blue beetle was originally a war tool of the cosmic invasion organization Reach, with its own thoughts. It was given as a gift to the warriors of a certain planet, and it was actually secretly controlled by them. “Kakida” is its activation password, and the first-generation blue beetle Dan Garrett attacked Kord under its influence. After the infinite crisis, the blue beetle fell asleep for a year under the influence of powerful external energy. After waking up, he wanted to control Jaime, but was restrained by Jaime’s thoughts, and it had a program failure. Over time, he and Jaime became friends.

(Meng Qing)

Edit: ZQ

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

