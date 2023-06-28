Home » Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces seize Central Reserve Police headquarters – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces seize Central Reserve Police headquarters

Original title: Sudan Rapid Support Forces seize Central Reserve Police headquarters

Xinhua News Agency, Khartoum, June 27. Both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have confirmed that the Rapid Support Forces have occupied the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police in the capital Khartoum. Meanwhile, the Rapid Support Forces announced a two-day unilateral ceasefire.

The Sudanese Armed Forces said in a statement on the 26th that after three days of fighting, the central reserve police headquarters has been occupied. The armed forces accused Rapid Support Forces of attacking “state institutions”. The Rapid Support Forces said on the evening of the 25th that after occupying the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police, dozens of armored vehicles and pickups were seized.

According to Al Jazeera, a commander of the Rapid Support Forces announced on the 26th that a two-day unilateral ceasefire will be implemented on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The Sudanese Armed Forces has yet to comment.

According to local media reports, since the outbreak of armed conflict in Sudan in mid-April, at least 2,000 civilians have been killed and thousands injured. More than 2 million people have been displaced by the conflict, according to the latest figures from the International Organization for Migration. (Participating reporter: Chen Mengyang)

