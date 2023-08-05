RK Borac exhibition with Dinamo Pančevo and trip to Vlašić | Sports

Borca m:tel handball players finished the first part of their preparations in Banja Luka, and already tomorrow (Sunday) they are traveling to Vlašić, where they will continue training before the first friendly matches, where they will hone their form for the start of the new season in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

After ten days, Irfan Smajlović’s team finished the first part of the preparations with a closed exhibition match against Dinamo Pančevo in Banja Luka, where three halves of 25 minutes each were played.

The duel probably served coach Smajlagić to see his players in action at least a little and assess how well newcomers Nebojša Grahovac, Vladan Đurđević and Nedim Hadžić fit into the Banja Luka team.

And already tomorrow (Sunday), the people of Banja Luka will travel to Vlašić, where they will continue their preparations before the first, real friendly matches that will follow on August 25 and 26 at the tournament in Bjelovar.

In addition to the home team from Croatia and the red and blue handball players, the tournament will also take part teams of Moslavina and Sisak – the team from Kutina is a participant of the Premier League in Croatia, while the team from Sis is ranked below.

After returning from Croatia, from August 31st to September 2nd, the Banja Luka fans will also be waiting for the “Edhem Sirčo” memorial tournament in Visoko, where they will play native Bosnia, Croatia’s Dubrava and BiH champion Izviđač from Ljubuški.

Unfortunately, it is still not known when the new handball season will start in BiH due to disagreements about the number of clubs that should be relegated from the previous season. In August of last year, the leaders of the BiH Handball Association made a decision on the relegation of five teams, however, in the RS of Republika Srpska, they asserted that the decision was not made in accordance with the law and demanded its cancellation and the relegation of three teams.

Considering that in the last more than half a year no agreement has been reached in the Alliance on this matter, the first man of BiH. of handball Vladimir Branković recently pointed out that inspection bodies and a conversation with people from the European Handball Federation (EHF) are on the move.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

