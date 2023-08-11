DEAD ICARUS – project of ex-ATREYU singer with first single “Sellout”

DEAD ICARUS, the new project from former ATREYU vocalist and gold-selling artist Alex Varkatzas, has signed a worldwide deal with MNRK Heavy. To celebrate this good news, Dead Icarus have released the video for their new single “Sellout”.

The track is a first foretaste of the new album announced for spring 2024. Scott Givens, MNRK’s ​​SVP of Rock & Metal, says: “Alex’s new project has our whole Heavy team excited. He has put together an incredible project with an amazing group of musicians.”

Alex sagt, “I am beyond excited and grateful for DEAD ICARUS to be joining the MNRK Heavy family. MNRK understands my musical vision and has provided me with free reign over all aspects of my musical journey. I cannot wait to share what has been created as a result of this unadulterated trust. This is the most honest, painful, angry, and optimistic music I have ever created. This is my road to redemption and the truth.”

ATREYU, who were an integral part of Ozzfest in the mid-2000s with two gold albums, are one of the defining bands of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal alongside groups like Avenged Sevenfold and Lamb Of God. Metalcore classics like The Curse and A Death-Grip on Yesterday were carried by Alex’s distinctive vocals.

