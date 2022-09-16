Time Net NewsProduced by Emperor Films, directed by Ye Nianchen, and starring Wu Zhuoxi, Tang Yi, Pan Canliang, and He Peiyu, the movie “Deadly 24 Hours” released its finalized poster and trailer today, and officially announced that it will be launched on September 22 on iQiyi and Tencent Video. . In the movie, Wu Zhuoxi challenged himself to subvert himself and played the role of “scumbag husband”. The new and complex role settings are thought-provoking. Tang Yi plays the blind woman’s wife, A Bao, who lives alone and is attacked by a perverted man. A super-scale prison torture scene is about to be staged. How will she be blind to deal with the sudden crisis of life and death?

fatal 24 hours time score0.0 88 minutes – Thriller / Mystery Released in Hong Kong, China

The movie “Deadly 24 Hours” tells the story of A Bao (Tang Yi), a blind girl who was accidentally blinded in a car accident. Because her husband Yang Yaohua (Wu Zhuoxi) was on a business trip for a day, she had to stay at home alone. decoration) The story of sneaking in. The perverted Zheng Wendi was not satisfied with secretly watching A Bao’s every move, and even attacked A Bao and physically abused her. And the reason why he did this was because Yang Yaohua, who always looked like a modest gentleman, had an affair with his wife Tang Xin (played by He Peiyu)! The secret and painful abuse that was suddenly revealed made A Bao close to collapse. In the face of this series of changes and threats, can she, who is invisible, escape the catastrophe?

“Deadly 24 Hours” focuses the story on the “escape night” experienced by the blind woman within 24 hours. The film does not use supernatural, superstition and other elements to construct a suspenseful and terrifying atmosphere, but creates a strange atmosphere in the real and perceptible scenes of daily life. The vibrating wind chimes, the suddenly lit TV, the remaining shoe prints, the strange man quietly approaching in a familiar environment…

All this, the blind girl who is alone in the villa has no idea! Only a few pictures left people with chills down their spines, and the sense of immersion in shouting was too strong, as if danger was on the side. And director Ye Nianchen also said that he hopes to use the excellence of the story “to revive Hong Kong’s genre films and pay tribute to the golden age of Hong Kong films.”

The shooting of “Deadly 24 Hours” is a brand new breakthrough journey for most of the film’s main creators. Not only did the director Ye Nianchen jump out of the love type that he has always been good at, but the leading actors also challenged the unprecedented role types one after another. Wu Zhuoxi, who has always shown people in a positive image and is used to acting as a police officer, has turned from good to evil this time. On the surface, he is a good doctor with a decent professional career and a good husband who is considerate and gentle, but secretly he is a “scumbag” who cares about his affection. The wife is calculating step by step. The strong sense of contrast in the characters made Wu Zhuoxi exclaimed that he was very enjoyable to play, and even joked that he “falls in love with the feeling of playing the villain”.

Tang Yi, who played the blind girl Po, also paid a lot for the role. In the movie, A Bao was verbally insulted by the perverted man Zheng Wendi, tore his hair, slapped repeatedly, and was forced to change his clothes in public… It can be said that he was completely abused. In order to present the audience with the most exciting look and feel and the most realistic effect, the director asked the actors to “shoot” as realistically as possible on the set. In addition to challenging the sexy scale scenes that make people feel bloody, Tang Yi put emotions into Po’s experience throughout the whole process, and fully interprets the psychological fluctuations of the characters like riding a roller coaster during the filming process, which makes her partner Wu Zhuoxi praised. Its “this time it is really hard”!