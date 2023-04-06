The well-known store DEAL LIFESTYLE once again joined hands with REEBOK and New York design brand STAPLE this season to launch a new tripartite joint name Instapump Fury. As the hidden version that was first released in the United States last year, this pair of Instapump Fury is still presented in STAPLE’s iconic “dove” color scheme. Rendered on a pink translucent crystal base, it offers a bold contrast look with premium texture. Reebok’s huge Logo is placed on the upper for eye-catching recognition; DEAL LIFESTYLE’s Logo appears on the shoe handle and insole; Staple’s Logo appears on the upper inflation valve and the heel position, highlighting the tripartite joint name identity of. In addition, the midfoot support piece of this shoe uses pink and black to imitate the texture of carbon fiber, and the pattern on the insole echoes it, which is also one of the highlights of the whole pair of shoes.

It is reported that this pair of REEBOK x DEAL LIFESTYLE x STAPLE Instapump Fury will be officially released on April 16, interested friends may wish to pay more attention.