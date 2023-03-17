The strikingly electronically charged sound, created through digital exchange, was and is an elementary building block of Asphalt Meadows—the best Death Cab for Cutiealbum for many years.

An initial situation that gives the actually really boring run-of-the-mill concept of simply re-issuing the record as an acoustic version a foretaste that can be interesting, at least in the beginning – but ultimately manageably exciting for a decent result exactly in line with expectations makes sure that at least the insatiable fan enjoys it, but without taking on a more essential form than the original variants.

Same I don’t know how I survive replaces the force of his 2022 conception with the gentleness of female backing vocals, quite exemplary for the common tenor of the acoustic perspective. Roman Candles jingles a little more and the title track acts even more dreamily, meanwhile Here to Forever has exchanged its rhythmic twist for a cozy rippling, the striking Foxglove through the clearcut now painterly relies on gentle strings and I miss strangersthe decelerated Fragments from the decade and (which ensures a rounder, more forgiving closed conclusion that doesn’t sound so much like a spirit of optimism to an inconspicuous arc of suspense) I’ll never give up on you are even a tad prettier (but not necessarily better) than the original versions.

Sometimes the textures and the sound seem almost too thin and harmless – so they can’t produce the weight of the regular album – but mostly they are Death Cab for Cutie Conversely, smart enough to shorten the numbers and thus tighten the screws in the airy melancholy in the right places in order to keep all the missing electronic contours and majestic guitar walls within a manageable framework.

That one Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) As a loyal follower, you can’t avoid it, but make sure of it The Planthis more wonderful Low-Tribute that gets under your skin as a gripping slowcore grandezza and puts the memory of Mimi Parker, who left us much too soon, on a pedestal. All in all a really nice package!

Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) by Death Cab for Cutie

