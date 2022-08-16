JJJJound, led by Justin Saunders, operated as a digital mood board in 2006, and until 2008 became a well-known brand today. It has long been committed to promoting the beauty of minimalism through images. The spirit has taken root deeply and has successfully captured a large number of supporters.

This time, JJJJound and ASICS chose to use GEL-KAYANO 14 to create two latest color schemes, including black and white. The main body is composed of breathable white mesh, with metallic silver tones to cover the toe, shoelace eyelet, tongue label, shoe The logo on the heel and the side of the shoe is complemented by a new JJJJOUND word on the outside to symbolize identity. It is also equipped with a Trusstic support system. Finally, a cream color (black model) and a white midsole (white model) are selected for finishing. Through a number of minimalist retro Set as a tribute to classic running shoe designs.

This shoe will be officially on sale at PM12 CEST time zone on August 25, with a suggested price of £150 (about $180). Interested readers should pay attention.