Pieces of plastic in the sausages. Conad was forced to recall several 250-gram packs after the input of the Ministry of Health per “physical risk“. Here’s what to do if you have bought this brand’s frankfurters.

What is the lot with the plastic pieces

The Ministry of Health, in its information note, explained that the batch of sausages withdrawn is the number 201022.

It was produced in Italy, in the Chiusa plant (in the province of Bolzano) of Grandi Salumifici Italiani SpA.

The expiry date of the lot in question is October 20, 2022.

What to do if you bought frankfurters with plastic

If you have purchased this batch of sausages, the recommendation of the health authorities is do not consume it.

Instead, it is advisable to immediately bring it back to the store: the store staff will take care of the replacement o al reimbursement.

Photo source: Ministry of Health

The package of sausages, withdrawn for food risk

Conad’s message

On its website, Conad has published a press release aimed at consumers.

“We inform customers of the precautionary recall of the following production batches of the products: ‘Pure pork sausage 2 × 250 grams Conad’ and ‘Pure pork sausage 250 grams Conad'”, indicating the batch (expiring October 20, 2022) and the EAN code (8003170086661).

As mentioned, these are frankfurters produced “for Conad by Grandi Salumifici Italiani Spa”.

“In the lots – explains Conda – one was found non-compliance (possible presence of small pieces of plastic). In order to avoid any possible health risk, customers who are in possession of the product belonging to the same batch are invited to bring it back to the Conad sales point where it was purchased, which will replacement with another product or al reimbursement. We apologize for the inconvenience caused ”.

About a month, Fumagalli had instead been recalled by the Ministry of Health for the possible presence of salmonella in one of its salamis.



