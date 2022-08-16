Home News Pd, Read leaders in Lombardy and Veneto. Ira di Lotti: “Excluded, for the secretary names higher than mine”
Pd, Read leaders in Lombardy and Veneto. Ira di Lotti: "Excluded, for the secretary names higher than mine"

Pd, Read leaders in Lombardy and Veneto. Ira di Lotti: “Excluded, for the secretary names higher than mine”

After a long mid-August wait and a triple postponement, the leadership of the Democratic Party has decided on the candidacies in the political elections on 25 September. Lotti: «The secretary of my party has decided to exclude me from the lists for the next political elections. He informed me of his choice of him by explaining that there are names of a higher caliber than mine ». Cirinnà: “I do not accept the candidacy in the losing college.” Salvini: Cristanti candidate for the Democratic Party? Now I understand so many things

Mid-August, from the photo of Berlusconi’s lunch to Calenda’s cat: Here are the greetings via social media

  • Berlusconi, never in government with whom unfair to the EU

    “I would not participate in a government majority if I were not absolutely sure of the democratic correctness, the sense of responsibility, the loyalty to Europe and the West, of all our allies”. This was stated by Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi in an interview with Politico.Eu. «The Italian center-right – said Berlusconi – is a winner in all the polls, but it has nothing to do with far-right populist movements that are successful in other European countries. We – but also our allies – are a European, Western, Atlantic center-right, whose sole reference is liberal democracy ”. “It is the Democratic Party – certainly not us – that has just made an alliance with the extreme left, with those who voted against the enlargement of NATO to Sweden and Finland,” added the president of Fi.

  • Bassetti: I am not a candidate, I would have done technical but they shot me

    «I’m happy to be a doctor and a university professor. I am not a candidate, as soon as I said that I would have given the availability to be a technician they shot at me “and on the hypothesis of becoming the Minister of Health” we will see what happens after 25 September, who will be the premier. Politics is sometimes afraid of professionals and technicians, I’m happy to do my job ». This was stated by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.

  • Salvini: Crisanti Pd candidate, now I understand many things

    «The tele-virologist Crisanti candidate with the Democratic Party. I believe that now we understand many things ». The leader of the League wrote on Twitter Matteo Salvinicommenting on the candidacy of virologist Andrea Crisanti on the Democratic Party lists for the next political elections.

