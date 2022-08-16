10:04

Berlusconi, never in government with whom unfair to the EU

“I would not participate in a government majority if I were not absolutely sure of the democratic correctness, the sense of responsibility, the loyalty to Europe and the West, of all our allies”. This was stated by Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi in an interview with Politico.Eu. «The Italian center-right – said Berlusconi – is a winner in all the polls, but it has nothing to do with far-right populist movements that are successful in other European countries. We – but also our allies – are a European, Western, Atlantic center-right, whose sole reference is liberal democracy ”. “It is the Democratic Party – certainly not us – that has just made an alliance with the extreme left, with those who voted against the enlargement of NATO to Sweden and Finland,” added the president of Fi.