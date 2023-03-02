From the early hours of the morning, yesterday, March 1, the restrictions that are embodied in Decree 163 of 2023, on mobility in the downtown area of ​​the capital of Huila and the curfew for minors from 10:00 a.m. began to apply: 00 at night, until 5:00 in the morning of the following day.

Re-implement the restriction of a male escort on a motorcycle in downtown Neiva and the curfew for children under 18 years of age from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following day, and prohibit the circulation of motorcycles from 11 pm to 5 am the next day, with a few exceptions, generated all kinds of reactions among Neivans.

Diario del Huila, toured the morning hours of yesterday, Wednesday, March 1, through the streets of the downtown area of ​​the capital of Huila and found that a large majority of Neivans complied with the measure.

What if there were complaints about the restrictions that some believe do not serve to fully combat the criminal gangs that have plagued Neivans with robberies and armed robberies.

Those who circulated complied with the measure.



The panorama

The first thing that was noticed in the zone of restriction to the barbecue in the microcenter of the city, was a better mobility in the automotive traffic, a certain tranquility among the citizens.

“This measure seems very good to me, look at the peace and tranquility that is felt in this sector. This is not plagued by motorcycle taxi drivers who invade the roads and create disorder, which lends itself to everything bad,” said Ananías Palomino, a pensioner.

At the time of Diario del Huila’s visit to the sector, no operations were noticed by the Ministry of Mobility, which had recalled that people caught violating these measures will be sanctioned with a fine of fifteen legal minimum wages.

Circulation with a barbecue is prohibited from Fifth Street to 12th Street, in a south to north direction, and from Carrera Primera H to Carrera Séptima in a direction from west to east. Unlike the circulation of motorcycles, this measure does not have any restrictions.

“I think that the measure to restrict the male grill in the center of the city is positive, although it should not be ruled out that there are already criminal gangs that are made up of men and women who can still rob you” commented Patricia Reyes, a teacher at a private educational institution.

“What seems to me an excellent measure is that they control the movement of minors at night, because one wonders, what do they do late at night and in the early morning in public places of liquor consumption or in common areas thinking of nothing good”, said Albeiro Perdomo, lawyer.

The legal professional added that parents are forced to assume responsibility for the education and control of their children’s actions. He recalled the famous campaign that once made a career in Colombia, “Do you know where your children are?”

Woman barbecue is what could be observed.



The truth is that this provision will only be known in the early hours of Thursday, when the authorities deliver a balance of the first night of the entry into force of the measure contemplated in decree 163 of 2023.

For now, on the first day of the decree’s validity, everyone took it relatively calmly, even the motorcycle taxi drivers, who were the ones who most complied with the norm, by not entering the microcenter of the city with passengers, men.

It must be remembered that the validity of the decree will be extended until December 31 of this year, so this is just beginning and the results can be evaluated as the days go by. It will be possible to hear the voices of those who for study or work reasons have to circulate within the hours of restricted movement of motorcycles, although the exceptions also establish how they must be identified and how they can mobilize without any inconvenience.