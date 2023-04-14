The data is there, clear and conclusive for anyone who wants to stop to answer the most rational of questions: why do we continue doing what we do knowing the result, always the same or worse than the previous ones?

90 deaths in the province of Córdoba in road accidents in just 100 days this year say a lot about our inability to learn from the tragedies of others and the lack of rigor applied by those who have operational responsibilities in the matter.

It is a life lost for each day that has elapsed, with the majority of adults, a third of them motorcycle drivers, and in the morning hours. This data in itself sets up a road map that should motivate a better operational response.

In any case, these figures are far from the worst records prior to the creation of the Highway Police in 2008, but it is little achievement for a celebration.

The voice has been relieving provincial road accidents since 2007, with data that allows us to assert that the number of accidents has plateaued, which is not an achievement at all. Undoubtedly, the activity of the Caminera has resulted in some care on the part of many drivers, due to the heavy fines, but the punitive policy is not a factor that radically changes the antisocial behavior of some drivers and the little respect for life their own and that of others, which is verified daily by those who strive to act rationally.

Fast lanes are the propitious scenario for the law of the strongest to manifest itself in all its dubious splendor, often practiced by those who make their way without repairing any courtesy. To this must be added a climate of general nervousness in a large part of a society stressed by a reality that does not give up. A cocktail of easily foreseeable consequences.

But the statistics should result in the adjustment of the respective policies: it is known that the most dangerous routes are 60 and 5, in addition to the Circunvalación avenue of the provincial capital. And that most of the deaths occur on routes and highways. It is clear, then, that greater vigilance is required in critical places and hours, so the Caminera should be reformulated in terms of presence and powers.

Nothing, however, will have to improve the fines without a deeper educational work and greater control over the issuance of driver’s licenses. After all, we drive the same way we conduct our citizenship, so no one should expect us to be better at one thing than the other. As in everything that happens to us, education continues to be at the beginning and end of all our problems.

