defeated Godoy Cruz and is in the round of 16

Villa Mitre, from the Federal A Tournament, defeated Godoy Cruz, from the First Division, 4-2 in a penalty shootout, after a goalless draw during regulation time, and reached the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup.

The Tricolor is experiencing a historic campaign and this Thursday on the Temperley field they went one step further. Now he will wait for the winner of Rosario Central or Chaco For Ever.

Tomba is the second first division team that is left out today against a rival of a lower category, as happened to Vélez at the Gigante de Alberdi, where they also lost on penalties against San Martín de San Juan.

#CopaArgentinaEnTyCSports⚽ VILLA MITRE CONTINUES TO MAKE HISTORY! The Tricolor of Bahía Blanca prevailed 4-2 on penalties against Godoy Cruz after 0-0 in the 90′ ​​and entered the round of 16 of the Copa Argentina, where they will wait for Rosario Central or Chaco For Ever. pic.twitter.com/GtJ102Ynqk — TyC Sports Play (@TyCSportsPlay) July 20, 2023

