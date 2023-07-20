This is how Razer combines precision and power

Recently, the popular gaming brand Razer launched its latest two gaming keyboards. These are wired models Gaming am PC should bring to a higher level – they bear the name BlackWidow V4 und V4 X.

Razer has unveiled its latest innovations in the keyboard market: the Razer Blackwidow V4 und die Blackwidow V4 X. Both keyboards offer impressive specs and features designed to delight gamers.

BlackWidow V4

The flagship model wants with a sturdy construction and high quality Razer Green Switches convince. These mechanical switches offer a tactile Feedback and a audible clicking sound with every key press, which should enable precise input during intense gaming sessions. The switches have a sampling rate of up to 8000 Hz – the shortest reaction time is therefore guaranteed.

A great extra feature of this model is the leather palm rest!

The customizable one RGB backlight with countless color options, the Blackwidow V4 gives a particularly impressive look. With the Razer Software gamers can design their keyboard according to their personal preferences, macros (it has 6 custom macro keys) create and key bindings adjust.

BlackWidow V4 X

The Razer Blackwidow V4 X is a something budget-friendly alternative to the V4, which still offers excellent performance. The reliable ones also come with the V4 X Razer Green Switches are used that have tactile feedback and a long service life in store. The Razer Chroma RGB lighting It’s also here – it lets you choose between 16.8 million colors for each individual key.

In contrast to the V4 waived the X version on a palm rest. Otherwise, she also has 6 dedicated macro keysa Multifunction ruleswith which you can easily adjust music, volume and brightness, as well as Doubleshot ABS keycaps.

Prices and Availability

The prices for the two models are as follows: The V4 is for 189,99 Euro and the V4 X for 149,99 Euro in the online shop of Razer or on Amazon available.

