define the preventive prisons of Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña

The guarantee judge Héctor Sandoval defines hoy whether or not it confirms the preventive detention of Emerenciano Sena and his wife Marcela Acuñadesignated as co-authors of the murder of Cecilia Strzyzowski.

In a second hearing, the magistrate going to hear the replicas of the defenses after yesterday the prosecution argued for the maintenance of preventive detention because They assure there is a risk of escape and hindering the investigation.

The defenses assure that there is no proof to keep them detained while vThey have been requesting house arrest due to health problems of Emerenciano Sena.

Only today will the judge define with the operative part, that is if they are still detained or not. In a few days he will announce the foundations of his decision either one way or the other.

The cause has accused the couple and their son César Sena as murderers, while another four people are accused of covering up the crime that occurred on June 2.





