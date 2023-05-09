Demichelis recovers Paulo Díaz to face Talleres: the three suspended and the “touched”

River He will return to training this Wednesday thinking about the duel against Workshops in the Kempes, Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and with both fans. The Millionaire arrives on the rise after the triumph in the Super classic and with few sequels despite the scandal at the end.

Agustín Palavecino, Elías Gómez and Ezequiel Centurión will not be able to be there because they have been expelled, although none is a starter in the “ideal” team of the Cordovan coach.

The Chilean Paulo Díaz is already in a position to return to the field of play, in fact, he was close to being called up against Boca but Demichelis preferred to keep him for one more game. The defender has great chances of being part of the starting eleven, along with González Pirez.

The coaching staff will be very attentive to the physical evolution of “Nacho” Fernández, Nicolás de la Cruz and Lucas Beltrán, who were left with some aftermath of the tough game against their eternal rival.

The forward was the one who had set off the alarms mainly by having to request the change due to visible discomfort in the rear, but fortunately for him and all of River any type of serious injury was ruled out, since it was simply a cramp.

For his part, De la Cruz ended the match with a muscular overload, but unlike Beltrán he could not leave the game because River had already exhausted the variants. A similar situation is that of “Nacho”, who complained of some muscular discomfort that would not be serious and, like the Uruguayan and the team’s top scorer, will be evaluated this Wednesday to determine if he will be able to say that he will be present next weekend when the team faces Workshops.