The results of the May 4 election to determine the 8,000 seats in 230 municipalities, mostly in the central and southern parts of the country, are known. Accordingly, while the ruling Conservative Party previously held 3,253 seats in 230 municipalities, this number decreased by 957 to 2,296. The main opposition Labor Party increased its seats by 643 to 2,675, while Liberal Democrat […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook