A reissue of the latest album “Scandinavian Aftermath” by melodic metal band dEMOTIONAL, who have secured a brand new record deal, will be released on May 26th, 2023 via AFM Records.

dEMOTIONAL have long been a firm anchor in the Swedish metal scene and already caused a stir with their debut album in 2013 STATE: IN DENIAL for musical excitement. With her follow-up album „Tarassis“ they landed a spot as main support on DEAD BY APRIL’s European tour and quickly headlined their own shows around the world.

After four studio albums and their recently signed record deal with AFM Records, the Hamburg label is proud to release the band’s self-released album in 2021, “Scandinavian Aftermath“to be able to present it to a larger audience. With over 15 million streams on Spotify alone and a consistent listenership of 100,000, countless live shows, tours and radio airplays, deMOTIONAL have long proven why they are one of Sweden’s most up and coming bands, but now more than ever they are ready to take on the world to take by storm!

The band released a brand new video clip for the song “Lost In This City” today, which you can watch here:

„Scandinavian Aftermath“ will be released as a deluxe edition on May 26th, 2023, visit the AFM Records Shop HERE!

