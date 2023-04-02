The arrests include officials of the Nicolás Maduro regime, mayors, judges and businessmen.

Caracas, Apr 1 (EFE).- The Venezuelan authorities arrested 15 people for their alleged involvement in a corruption scheme denounced by the Government of Venezuela, with which the detainees total 42 for these events, reported the attorney general, Tarek William Saab.

“To date, the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) managed -together with the auxiliary bodies- the arrest of 42 individuals linked to the various corruption schemes that sought to embezzle (in their criminal immorality) the national economy, harming the community at large,” Saab said on his Twitter account.

The prosecutor did not offer details about the identity of the detainees or what positions they hold within State institutions.

On Friday, Saa announced the arrest of two executives of the oil industryidentified as Jackeline Perico and José Lima, “assigned to the Executive Directorate of Production of the Orinoco Oil Belt”, an extensive area that houses the largest proven crude oil reserves.

Both officials, he continued, “will be charged with acts of corruption, where they appear as participants in the plot.” developed in the state PDVSA and in the Superintendence of Cryptoactives (Sunacrip).

On the other hand, he reported that the “serious acts” of corruption in the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana (CVG), one day after the Anti-Corruption Police requested the fiscal entity to prosecute a “group of officials” of this conglomerate of public companies of mining, forestry and electrical resourcesamong others, located in the Bolívar state (south).

On March 17, the Anti-Corruption Police issued a first statement in which it requested the prosecution of an undetermined number of citizens who “They exercised functions in the Judiciary, in the oil industry and in some mayors’ offices municipal”.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a deputy, the head of the public cryptoactive entity, a mayor, five workers from a PDVSA vice-presidency led by Antonio Pérez -also detained-, two employees of the Digital Mining and Associated Processes Intendency and three judges They are among those implicated in the corruption schemes and will be tried.

They are also part of the group of apprehended 11 businessmen which, according to the prosecutor, are associated with money laundering operations, from these illegal operations in the oil and crypto-asset sectors. EFE

