Demystifying the ticket company behind the Mayday concert and revealing the secrets behind the company behind Funwan Island, Mayday refunds- DoNews

Demystifying the ticketing company behind the Mayday concert Demystifying the company behind the Funwan Island Mayday refunds

It is reported that recently, some netizens said that they bought Mayday tickets on Funwan Island and were refunded. Later, Funwan Island issued a Weibo announcement saying that refunds and refunds have been made for abnormal orders, and the tickets will be sold publicly again.

According to the Tianyancha App, Shanghai Minghui Culture Development Co., Ltd., an affiliated company of Funwandao, was established in April 2019. The legal representative is Yu Feifei, with a registered capital of 10 million yuan. Image planning, marketing planning, performance brokerage, stage engineering construction, etc. The company is wholly-owned by Shanghai Chinese Cultural Performing Arts Co., Ltd., which has registered several trademarks such as “Funwan Island”, “Funwan Island Music Season” and “Funwan Island Carnival”.

According to the annual report information, Shanghai Minghui Culture Development Co., Ltd. has a total of 3 people participating in the insurance in 2022. Software copyright information shows that the company has registered the software copyrights of Funwandao APP and LiveLab APP.