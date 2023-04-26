Home » Deputies work on avacances for disabilities
Deputies work on avacances for disabilities

Deputies work on avacances for disabilities

The Disability Commission meets to discuss the following agenda: Adoption of the International Symbol of Universal Accessibility. Federal Housing System – Law 24,464 -, modifications. Prevention and Early Detection of Autism Spectrum Disorder – TEA – Law 27,043 -, incorporation of article 1 bis on early detection. System of Basic Benefits in Enabling and Comprehensive Rehabilitation in favor of Persons with Disabilities – Law 24,901 -, modifications. Comprehensive Protection System for the Disabled – Law 22,431 – modifications. Federal Council on Disability – Law 24,657 – modification. Resolution and declaration projects.

