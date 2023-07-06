details of the event that everyone wants to go to

He Cinema Theater Spanish of Neuquén will gather tomorrow at noon the main figures of provincial politics for the act that will confirm the results of the historic election on April 16: Rolando Figueroa will receive his diploma as governor-elect after the “hit” who defeated the Neuquén Popular Movement and will have to share the stage with Mariano Gaido, who renewed his mandate as mayor of the capital. “I am very calm and happy”anticipated today to Diario RÍO NEGRO.

The act is organized by the Provincial Electoral Board, which convened for 13 in Avenida Argentina 235. The meeting is strictly a formality, because it consists of the delivery of the certificates that consecrate the position for which each one was elected, but it is also a political showcase. The winners will have the opportunity to show off and celebrate again with family and friends.

Although, up to now, no public calls have been announced, surely there will also be a presence of militants accompanying the doors of the cinema.

In addition to Figueroa and Gaido, they will receive their diplomas tomorrow elected lieutenant governor Gloria Ruiz, the provincial deputiesthe school counselors of districts I and VIII of capital Neuquén and the elected city councilors with the exception of Julián Romero, as clarified from justice.

It is expected that the rest of the authorities elected as mayors, councilors and presidents of the promotion commissions who won in the April election will receive their diplomas in their localities, with the organization of the corresponding justices of the peace. As explained by justice, this is so that the community and family members can participate in the delivery.

In any case, the highlight will be the one in the capital because there, with a diploma in hand, the governor who will lead the province for the next four years will be confirmed.

Figueroa prevailed in the April 16 elections against his main adversary, Marcos Koopmann, by a difference of 10,171 votes according to the final scrutiny. It was the first provincial contest that the MPN lost as a political label since its founding, more than 60 years ago, although it did so against one of its affiliates.

One by one, to whom they deliver diplomas

The winning formula for the province, Rolando Figueroa and Gloria Ruiz, will receive their diploma tomorrow. Also the 35 deputies who will begin their term on December 10: Daniela rucciLuciana Ortiz LunaClaudio DominguezGuillermo MonzaniLeticia EstevesJuan mendezLudmila GaitanDario MartínezGerardo GutiérrezCruelty ReinaBrenda BuchinizAndrés BlancoPaola HeadMarcelo BermudezNadia marquezLucas CastelliCésar GassMatthias MartínezRamón FernándezCarina I recommendLorraine barbecueAlberto BrunoPatricia Fernándezangela BarahonaMercedes TuliánJuan sepulvedaErnesto newCielubi Agustina On the other handJosé Dry riverMaria Cecilia PapaGabriela SuppicichJamila hermosillaGabriel PoplarDamien padfootCarlos Coggiola.

In the same act will receive their diplomas district I school counselors Azucena Amalia Suble, Andrea Marilina Romero and Rubén González; and from the 8th arrondissement Mirta Elizabeth Ancaten, María Josefina Carrizo and Rubén Eduardo Aguirre.

Of the municipal categories, they will only deliver the diploma to the elected authorities of Neuquén capital: the mayor Mariano Gaido and 18 of the 19 councilors.

These are: Maria PasqualiniJoaquin eguiaAtilius WallowsDenise StillgerPriscilla OttoCynthia MerinoClaudia ArgumeroGaston Count onLaura PérezDaniel FigueroaSantiago GalindezNicholas MonteroEsteban MartineSergio MarinoValeria ToderoJose Luis artaz and Victoria Fernández.

Councilor Julián Romero will not receive his diploma because there is a judicial resolution that suspended his assumption until the admissibility of a proposal by Karina Rojo is resolved, who joined the Comply list with him and claims that seat.





