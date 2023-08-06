Home » DF records 10% humidity and has the driest day of the year
DF records 10% humidity and has the driest day of the year

by admin
DF records 10% humidity and has the driest day of the year

According to Inmet, this is the lowest relative humidity since September 4, 2019

This Sunday (6), the Federal District registered another record for the driest day of the year. Relative air humidity reached 10% in the Gama region. The recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) is at least 60%.

Even with the humidity remaining below 12%, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) decided to maintain the orange alert in Brasília. According to meteorologists, the alert for Monday (7) may change from orange to red, depending on weather conditions.

Yellow alert (potential danger): humidity between 30% and 20% for five consecutive days Orange alert (danger): humidity below 20% for three consecutive days Red alert (high danger): humidity below 12% for two consecutive days

The lowest air humidity ever recorded in the DF was 8%, on September 4, 2019, also in Gama. To avoid discomfort on dry days, drink plenty of fluids.

