the meaning of the song by Sfera Ebbas…

In the polarizing and exaggerated social musical debate, too often we come across clichés and prejudices of dubious objective value. One of them is that trap music has no content, and its lyrics are crappy. Leaving aside the topic of subjectivism (a text can excite someone but leave someone else indifferent), today we want to tackle a trap song that, in our opinion, could simply bring down the prejudice mentioned above. Rich x Always of Sfera Ebbastawhich to the detriment of the title does not speak of the value of money, is a clear example of this.

Contained in Rockstar, an album that in 2018 consecrated Sfera Ebbasta as national artist, the meaning of Ricchi x Semper is to be found in an honest and personal reflection on the results achieved and the thousand difficulties that have characterized climbing to success. A text in which Sfera Ebbasta bares himself, dressed only in autotune, to tell fragments of his story.

In the face of those who still believe that trappers have no texts or values.

The meaning of Rich x Always by Sfera Ebbasta

We will be rich, rich forever

Or maybe not, whatever

I write a song, yeah that’s forever

For some people it will be a lifesaver

The song opens with a refrain in which Sfera takes on the role of the trapper character who values ​​money. Indeed, he reiterates that money has no value because it could, like success, run out soon. But what remains, even at the end of the success, is the music. A song can be forever and maybe, for some people, it can be a “lifesaver”, something that helps them get out of difficult moments. The saving power of music can never be said enough.

Room twenty six, I done at the hotel

Come Kurt Cobain, fumo Marlboro Red

She takes off her jeans, then takes them off for me

I throw the money in the air, I’m the king again today, ah

At this point, almost as if he had to make a sincere premise, Sfera takes on the role of the trapper and his character. The first interesting reference is the one to Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, who in 1994, a month before his suicide, overdosed in a hotel in Rome. Success and life to excesses, founding themes of the trap, addressed in an almost (auto)ironic and sarcastic way.

I run away from the club after the show

I have money in my pocket and Uncle Tommy escorting me

I choose a girl, no one says no

They bring it to my room with a vodka

It is at this point that the text of Rich x Always it gets really interesting in terms of meaning. Sfera tells the story of the present and the past. In this verse there is the present, what we all see: a popular and rich guy, full concerts, lots of girls. The uncle Tommy mentioned in the text is Tommy BHMG, his tour manager always by his side. This verse could also represent superficiality: what those who only casually approach the Sfera Ebbasta phenomenon see. If you want to judge his music superficially: this verse is enough for you.

And my money and fame don’t change me, no

I’m still hungry from the first time

To those who are ready to judge, Sfera is ready to answer with the next verses. Those that tell the past of him, the thousand difficulties and sacrifices.

When at live there were ten of them under the stage and mo

That I only use champagne to wet the crowd

And I thought it would never change

When the bouncer bounced us at the entrance

When that hot chick doesn’t even look at you

When you attract the attention of only the guards

When I had no gold and no shoes

Just a mic on with a base underneath

The verse that tells the past is a rhyme answer (literally) to that of the present. No crowd under the stage, no girls looking at you, no attention other than the police. The bouncers even bounced him to the venues that welcome him as a superstar today. There was no money and no expensive shoes, just a cradle and a microphone that was turned on.

I’m shining now, Charlie is shining, it’s a blessing

And to those who ask how it will go, I answer: ‘We will be rich‘

Charlie shines is another tribute that Sfera pays to his travel companions: Charlie Charles, a producer who, precisely with Sfera, has become one of the most popular beatmakers and producers in Italy. Whatever happens they have already won, they will be rich forever and not necessarily in material wealth.

And it came back to me that we had nothing

Only my cold hands in the pockets

Some broken dreams and cigarettes

Now we are on the stars with tattoos on the skin

We will not repent when we are old because we will be rich forever

After the chorus there is this drop, in which the parallelism between past, present and future. We had nothing but pockets full of dreams and cigarettes. Now we are on the stars full of tattoos. What will we have in the future? Who knows, but we certainly won’t regret the choices we made.

There were thirty of us in a small park

We thought, “Fuck we care”

And I had no more head already in the eighth grade

Fuck the teacher who used to stress me

I always imagined a different ending

When money wasn’t enough for groceries

The story of the past does not focus only on the commitment set to music. Sfera tells of the youthful apathy of pre-adolescence, of the dreams that were already beginning to manifest themselves and collide with reality: the money was not enough for the shopping.

When then died pa’, I said: ‘I’m a man’

Even if I haven’t been able to keep a job

It is precisely in the pre-adolescent period, at the age of 13, that Sfera loses his father. It is youth that ends prematurely: it is time to become men and try to help the family financially.

And I’m leaving on a jet, away from home

But at least I managed to make mom laugh

In the midst of some girl who doesn’t know me

Who doesn’t love me as much as my bank account

There is a very strong parallel here: the joy of being able to make her mother smile and the love of a woman just for her success. He sphere once again breaks the fourth wall to remind everyone that the trapper is a character that shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

And if this were the true generational anthem of post-millennials, we wouldn’t find anything wrong with it.

