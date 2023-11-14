Dime and Reebok Collaborate to Launch New Club C Series of Co-Branded Shoes

Dime and Reebok Launch New Co-Branded Club C Series of Shoes

Dime, a well-known skateboard and clothing brand, has teamed up with Reebok to release a new line of co-branded shoes. The Club C series includes two new styles, the Club C Revenge and the Club C BULC.

The Club C Revenge comes in two neutral colors, “Astro Dust” and “Light Sand”, and is made entirely of suede material with a hot stamping Dime logo printed on the upper. The overall same-color design adds a touch of simplicity and texture to the shoe. In contrast, the Club C BULC is made of high-profile metallic leather with beige rhombus laces and embossed logos on the tongue and side of the shoe, giving it a distinct and eye-catching look.

The Reebok x Dime Club C BULC will be priced at $120 USD, while the Club C Revenge will be priced at $130 USD. The series is set to be available on the Dime official website and the Montréal store on November 18th. The shoes will then arrive at Reebok for wider global sales on November 25th.

Both Dime and Reebok have a strong following, and the collaboration between the two brands is expected to be popular among fans of both. Whether you’re a skateboarder, a fashion enthusiast, or just appreciate a good pair of sneakers, the new Club C series is sure to offer something for everyone. Be sure to mark your calendars and keep an eye out for the release of these stylish new shoes.

