Rising Star Wu Shaocong Returns to Chinese National Football Team for China-Thailand War

Wu Shaocong Returns to National Football Team Before China-Thailand Game

After a nearly 20-hour journey, 23-year-old defender Wu Shaocong arrived at the Chinese team’s hotel in Shenzhen at around 9 pm Beijing time the day before yesterday. So far, all 24 players selected for the current national football training lineup (including newcomer Xu Haofeng, who replaced Jiang Guangtai) have joined the team. Head coach Jankovic can start to choose his favorite starting lineup for the China-Thailand game in a few days.

On the evening of the 10th local time and in the early morning of the 11th Beijing time, the Youth United team played away against Anadaspor in the 11th round of the Turkish League. Chinese international Wu Shaocong came on as a substitute in the 60th minute of the game and helped the team win the away game with two goals. After the game, he embarked on his journey back home.

Wu Shaocong first flew from Ankara, Turkey to Istanbul, then to Guangzhou, and finally took a bus from Guangzhou Baiyun Airport to the national football team’s hotel in Longgang District, Shenzhen. Wu Shaocong arrived at the team more than 2 hours later than originally planned. The main reason was that flight delays occurred during his two flights back to China. In addition, Wu Shaocong sat in an economy class seat for the entire journey. The total flight journey lasted 20 hours, which made him quite tired. However, in order to catch up with the whole team training yesterday, Wu Shaocong overcame various difficulties and insisted on joining the team on the 12th Beijing time.

Since Jiang Guangtai, who has always been one of the team’s main central defenders, missed this training session due to injury, Wu Shaocong will most likely be reused by coach Jankovic in the China-Thailand game. Jankovic has also publicly stated before, “Wu Shaocong is definitely a strong competitor for the team’s left center back position.” In the two warm-up matches held during the last Dalian training camp, Wu Shaocong came on as a substitute. The main reason He was troubled by a knee injury, and the coaching staff didn’t want his injury to worsen.

It is reported that after arriving in Bangkok with the national football team, Wu Shaocong will meet with one of his personal physical rehabilitation therapists. While playing in the European League, Wu Shaocong became increasingly aware of the need to improve his physical fitness. For this reason, he specially found an experienced foreign private physical rehabilitation therapist to develop a detailed physical rehabilitation plan for him.

Share this: Facebook

X

