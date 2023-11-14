Upcoming Game Pass Additions and Departures: November 2021

Create a news article using this content

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cnRoll7 gave us an early warning when they announced that Rollerdrome is coming to Xbox Series and will be rolling out directly to Game Pass this month, but it’s not the only game we’re getting on the service. Microsoft has confirmed rumors that the following four games will be joining Game Pass in the coming weeks:

Dc2c0100bfb7c40509a1292aa11d11a1f Coral Island today on the cloud and Xbox Series D034ab4b2c2fa4332855cd9f0e8dc3f0b Persona 5 Tactica November 17 on the cloud, consoles, and PC Dune: Spice Wars on the cloud, consoles, and PC November 28 – already on on PC Game Pass Rollerdrome November 28th on Cloud and Xbox Series

The bad news is that some beloved games are leaving Game Pass on November 30, so try playing these games “for free” before then:

#db80e92f5a5dc467e97774b12d404497a Db80e92f5a5dc467e97774b12d404497a Battlefield 1943 on cloud, consoles, and PC Battlefield 1943 on console D5d0dbd1e3b4b4571973b8fa3de3af679 Battlefield on console : Bad Company 2 on consoles and PC Disc Room Disc Room on cloud, consoles, and PC Eastward on cloud, consoles and Grid on PC on host

Source: Gamereactor.cn

.

Share this: Facebook

X

