Technology

Microsoft has been working on some long-term deals to bring Activision Blizzard games to more platforms and customers, should the acquisition of the publisher be successful. For example, Nintendo recently signed a deal that ensures Call of Duty will be available on Nintendo platforms for ten years.

Now, Microsoft has signed a similar deal with EE, ensuring more gamers will have access to Activision Blizzard titles, especially on PC and cloud gaming. Phil Spencer on Twitter: “Microsoft and EE are expanding our partnership with a 10-year commitment to cloud gaming, bringing to EE customers post-acquisition PC games from Activision Blizzard and Xbox. We’re committed to serving more People bring more games, no matter what they choose to play.

With regulators such as the CMA easing the initial pressure on Microsoft, the deal seems increasingly likely to go through, and it’s good to know that in a decade we’ll hopefully not have to worry about some major release exclusivity.

