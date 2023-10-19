DIMMU BORGIR – „Inspiratio Profanus“ heißt das erste Cover-Album

After their last two successful albums Abrahadabra and Eonian, DIMMU BORGIR usher in their 30-year legacy by releasing a collection of their cover songs together for the first time in the form of “Inspiratio Profanus”.

DIMMU BORGIR’s album ‘Inspiration Profanus’ is announced with the release of the thunderous first single ‘Black Metal’ by extreme metal pioneers VENOM. The album Inspiratio Profanus will be released on December 8th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Silenoz kommentiert das Album Inspiration Profanus:

„We’re pleased to announce the Inspiratio Profanus release! We thought it was about time to finally compile the cover songs we’ve done over the years and give these renditions an updated mastering, all in one package, highlighting some of our many influences!“



Silenoz about the song “Black Metal”:

„Black Metal, the track and its origin, features something really primeval, raw and unhinged. There is lawlessness and danger connected to it. We did our best to capture the spirit of the ancient gods’ rock ’n roll 24 years later. Did we do it justice? I think so.“

Profane inspiration Tracklist:

1. Black Metal (Venom)

2. Satan My Master (Bathory)

3. Dead Men Don’t Rape (G.G.F.H.)

4. Nocturnal Fear (Celtic Frost)

5. Burn In Hell (Twisted Sister)

6. Perfect Strangers (Deep Purple)

7. Metal Heart (Accept)

8. Nocturnal Fear (Celtically Processed) (Celtic Frost)

While they conjure up new, dark compositions, DIMMU BORGIR take a look back and celebrate their 30th band anniversary and the groundbreaking artists who have decisively shaped their sound.

Founded in 1993 in the heart of the Norwegian black metal scene, DIMMU BORGIR quickly pushed the boundaries of the genre and dared to combine the traditional pitch-black sound with opulent symphonic orchestration. They became pioneers in their field, creating groundbreaking albums such as Enthrone Darkness Triumphant (1997), Spiritual Black Dimensions (1999) and Death Cult Armageddon (2003), invading the world with headline tours and ultimately becoming the most influential after nine full-length studio releases Act of their genre.

After their last two successful albums Abrahadabra and Eonian and the remixed version of Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia, DIMMU BORGIR usher in their 30-year legacy by releasing a collection of their cover songs together for the first time. Inspiratio Profanus includes a cover of ‘Black Metal’ (VENOM), the genre-defining ‘Perfect Strangers’ (DEEP PURPLE), the fan favorite ‘Burn In Hell’ (TWISTED SISTER) and electrifying renditions of the legendary CELTIC FROST among others immensely influential artist!

