Since the opening of the “A Resurgence of Everything in the Heart” professional musician exclusive master class on March 11, two sessions have been successfully held at Dingdong Audio’s flagship store in Beijing. Top teachers in the industry have shared their knowledge And experience, the course content can be said to be a lot of dry goods, and the students who participated in it also gained a lot.





Dingdong Audio’s flagship store in Beijing has also become a weekend check-in place for music lovers. This weekend, our master class will continue on March 25th and 26th. Let’s take a look at the exciting content of these two days. !

Zheng Nan “The Changes and Development of Pop Song Production in the Past 20 Years”

Lu Yiqiu, Wan Yi, Lan Xiaoxie “Occupation and Lyrics: Talking about the Creation of Different Music Styles”

Xu Rongzhen, Wu Guanlun “How to Integrate KPOP into Chinese Pop Dance Music”

Zhao Jing’s “Talk About Mixing Things: The Mixer Is”

The lineup of master classes this weekend can be described as quite luxurious. The teachers who teach you are all outstanding in the industry. The first class on March 25th is a musical talent with ever-changing music creation styles. Mainland China Mr. Zheng Nan, one of the best in the field of music production, is also known as the “King of Arrangement”. The following is the theme of teacher Zheng Nan’s master class:

Chapter1. Changes in the production of the arrangement

1-1 Changes in instrument timbres: including soft sound sources, hardware sound sources, DAW 1-2 Changes in piano playing methods



1-3 Rhythm category changes



1-4 Changes in instrument collocation



1-5 Changes in the way of arrangement (the addition of Splice, and the increasing proportion of rhythm songs, and the same lyrical songs from the original four pieces to the current bells and whistles)





Chapter2. Changes in the melody part 2-1 Changes in Riff

2-2 Changes in the thinking of song creation (including the development of the form of the creation camp in the new era)





Changes in Chapter3.Demo



Chapter4. Changes in the importance of planning in artist albums



Chapter 5. Changes in the Importance of Producers in Albums



Chapter 6. A little talk about producers



Chapter7. Question chat session

The second class on March 25th was taught by three teachers, Lan Xiaoxie, Wan Yi, and Lu Yiqiu. Teacher Lan Xiaoxie, a representative figure of lyrics in the record era, a well-known Chinese lyricist; teacher Lu Yiqiu, a Chinese lyricist who wrote lyrics for well-known artists such as Hua Chenyu, Zhou Shen, A-Lin, Mao Buyi, Phoenix Legend; Wanyi teacher once worked with Jude, Bai Jugang, Mao Buyi, Yuan Yawei, Wang Sulong, Ayunga and many other well-known artists are cutting-edge Chinese lyricists who cooperate deeply.

The strength of the three teachers is obvious to all, and it is even more unfathomable. The following is the theme of the master class of the three teachers:

Chapter 1 Lyricist Business

1. How to become a lyricist;



2. Ecological prospect of lyricists;



3. As a full-time (or part-time) creator, how to carry out career planning;

Chapter 2 Experience Sharing of Different Music Styles

1. Lyrics in the post-record era (Lan Xiaoxie) – first song and then lyrics;



2. The road of joint creation with independent musicians (in case) – first lyrics and then music;



3. Lyric writing in the rhythm genre (Lv Yiqiu) – first the song and then the lyrics;

The first class on March 26 was taught by two teachers, Xu Rongzhen and Wu Guanlun. Xu Rongzhen once produced the album for Justin Huang Minghao, which was ranked in the top three of Netease cloud album sales. A well-known Chinese music producer and songwriter who produces songs in the direction of dance music such as Crossing Fire; Mr. Wu Guanlun, with his unique electronic music style, has been well received by electronic music fans and invited to become “Billboard China” electronic music list is the first batch of domestic musicians to hit the list.

The following is the content of the master class of the two teachers:

Chapter 1 What is KPOP Music

1. Definition: KPOP music in our opinion



2. Development stage of KPOP music, recognition of diversified styles through typical songs, division of age by artists



3. Our merits (in terms of Chinese pop dance music)

Chapter 2 Chinese pop dance music production experience sharing

1. The status quo of Chinese pop dance music



2. Typical case experience sharing (engineering interpretation & dry goods sharing)



3. The overall production ideas and experience sharing of dance music

Chapter 3 Communication Q&A

The second class on March 26 was shared by teacher Zhao Jing. Teacher Zhao Jing, a well-known sound engineer and mixer in China, and the founder of Beijing BIG.J STUDIO, is a front-line musician who has struggled in the Chinese music scene these years. With Karen Mok’s “Never See You” album, he was nominated for the “Best Singing Recording Album Award” at the 26th Taiwan Golden Melody Awards in 2015. He has cooperated with many first-line singers in China, such as “Fulfillment of Wishes”, “Sound of Falling Snow”, “Human World“, “Wind on the Way Home”, “Animal World“, “Dust in Fireworks” and many other familiar songs. From the hand of teacher Zhao Jing.

The following is the subject of Mr. Zhao Jing’s master class:

Chapter 1. Keeping close to the topic, let’s talk about the role of the sound mixer…



Chapter 2, case analysis



Chapter 3, Q&A session

The teachers of this weekend’s master class have rich music production experience and unique creative style, covering all aspects of music production, from post-processing to arrangement skills, from song creation to independent music production. The master class of “A Resurrection of Everything in the Heart” is definitely a rare learning opportunity for students and music lovers!