Mo Yan and Yu Hewei’s Live Dialogue about the New Drama Book “Crocodile” Released on Douyin E-Commerce

On November 20, Nobel Prize winner Mo Yan and national first-class actor Yu Hewei engaged in a live dialogue about Mo Yan’s new book “Crocodile” on Douyin e-commerce. The live broadcast, titled “Drama of Our Times,” attracted over 5.5 million viewers and featured performances of excerpts from the book, as well as discussions about performance, creation, and drama.

During the live broadcast, Yu Hewei mentioned that he felt like a “primary school student who was called by his teacher” when paired with Mo Yan. The conversation was filled with excitement as the two discussed the book “Crocodile,” script creation, and drama performances.

Mo Yan’s new book “Crocodile” is a drama script that vividly depicts the complexity of the character Shan Wuzang and the profit-seeking beings surrounding him. Mo Yan expressed his hope that Yu Hewei would play the protagonist Shan Wuxian in the book, praising him for his incredible acting skills and ability to bring characters to life.

While readers may be more familiar with Mo Yan as a novelist, he has always had a deep appreciation for dialogue dramas. He draws inspiration from dramatic expression techniques and believes that a good playwright can write a good novel. Writing scripts, according to Mo Yan, allows for the satisfaction of the “desire to speak” and the ability to understand people’s hearts through the portrayal of characters.

The live dialogue was sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Party Committee of East China Normal University and the Academy of Humanities and Social Sciences of East China Normal University, and was specially launched on Douyin by Douyin “Da You Weue” and Zhejiang Literature and Art Publishing House. The conversation showcased the platform’s dedication to promoting the development of the book industry and the spread of knowledge and culture.

The live dialogue between Mo Yan and Yu Hewei provided an insightful look into the creation of “Crocodile” and the art of scriptwriting, captivating millions of viewers and solidifying the impact of their collaboration in the world of literature and drama.

