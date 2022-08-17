Original title: Dinosaur superhero card strategy game “Epic Heroes” built-in dinosaur action parkour

Have you ever played a mobile game that looks like parkour, but is actually a strategy card game? Today, I recommend the superhero theme large-scale war strategy parkour game “Epic Heroes – Dinosaur Control” (Epic Heroes) launched by Dinosaur-Games. The game attracts players to download with the icon and five pictures of dinosaur parkour, and adds some parkour levels to the game. But it is essentially a card fantasy game with a superhero adventure as the background.

The promotion strategy for Epic Heroes – Dinosaur Control is cunning and deceptive. Whether it’s the game’s icon or the five pictures in the app store, it looks like a simple action parkour game. Players only need to control the dinosaurs and capture the turret to win the level. In essence, the game is a strategy game that recruits and trains superheroes to fight fiercely against enemies on a fantasy land. In the game, players will encounter various powerful monsters, experience various classic battles, and fight fiercely with players from all over the world to build their own elite team.

The gameplay of “Epic Heroes – Dinosaur Control” is action parkour, and the core gameplay is indeed a strategy card. In terms of action parkour, the game provides game content with dinosaurs occupying the castle as the background. As the level progresses, players can collect dinosaurs of various combat power and shapes. The victory of the parkour level will bring players additional resources, diamonds and other benefits. In terms of strategy cards, players need to hire unique superheroes, build their own elite team, cultivate heroes in the process of adventure, make superheroes invincible on the mainland, and meet challenges from other players and evil forces.

screen scene See also GeoTrade, a new geopolitics and foreign trade magazine The art style of “Epic Heroes – Dinosaur Control” is opposite to the gameplay. In the dinosaur parkour gameplay, the realistic 3D three-dimensional modeling makes each dinosaur have a vivid effect. The three-dimensional turret and simple background make it impossible for you to imagine that this is a small game part of a strategy game. In the game of superhero pushing pictures, the authentic and beautiful comic style is blowing towards the face, whether it is the shape of the superhero or the dark and gloomy background, it is like leading players into a medieval castle in Europe. Game Reviews From the actual experience, “Epic Heroes – Dinosaur Control” is not the first serious game that attracts players to download with the appearance of a super casual game, and then shows the strategy card gameplay. After “Evony: The King’s Return” (Civilization Hegemony: The Return of the King) attracted a large number of players with its casual puzzle-drawing gameplay, there have been many development companies trying to attract players to download with the help of built-in mini-games, but as of So far, no second company has been successful. This kind of tricky fraud is believed to continue to ferment for some time in the future, although this behavior will cause an extremely bad experience for players, and even make some players extremely angry. Of course, for the author, the only thing that can be done is that if there are super-casual games with an installation package exceeding 500MB in the future, there is only one ending, and that is to ignore it. After all, the experience of being cheated is simply too bad. See also Embroidery as a political act: from Suffragette to craftivism, commitment passes from needle and thread Player recommendation If you like huge parkour games, if you have a soft spot for superhero card games, and if you like the feeling of being cheated, then please don’t miss this “Epic Heroes – Dinosaur Control” easily. Game popularity Currently, “Epic Heroes – Dinosaur Control” ranks 39th in the top free games list in the Google Play Store, with more than 1 million installs, and is rated as suitable for all players over the age of 10. It has received 29,000 reviews. , with a score of 4.6. brand introduction Who am I: Yaxin Xiaozhu What I do: Share a popular game every day My ideal: let everyone have their own game I would like to be: to be the link between people and games My content: neutral, standard, precise, innovativeReturn to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

