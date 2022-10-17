Home Entertainment DIOR MAISON 2023 Early Spring Collection
DIOR MAISON 2023 Early Spring Collection

DIOR MAISON 2023 Early Spring Collection

DIOR MAISON teamed up with MARIA GRAZIA CHIURI to present the 2023 Early Spring Dinner Porcelain Collection. The new collection captures Andalusian flair, echoing the Dior 2023 Pre-Spring 2023 womenswear ready-to-wear show in Seville. The iconic compass roses, ships, flowers and birds, and parrot motifs complement the collection of tableware pieces, transforming into flexible embellishments on mugs, bowls, round or oval plates and dessert plates; Italian embroidery Placemats and vases made by the IVANROS workshop in Spain are also decorated with the same pattern, celebrating craftsmanship with a chic symbolic aesthetic. The series of works are dyed in colorful tones, either elegant and pure, or brilliant. Amethyst, turquoise, green, blue, black, red and pink are the main colors of the 2023 early spring series, injecting vitality into the new series, lighting up the happy atmosphere, and paying tribute to the art of living that Mr. Dior cherishes .

