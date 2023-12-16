Director Confirms Third Sequel in ‘Orphan’ Horror Movie Series

The long-awaited third sequel to the horror movie “Orphan” is officially in development, confirms director William Brent Bell. After the release of “Orphan: First Kill” in 2022, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a new installment in the popular series. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Report, Bell revealed that the third part is currently being developed, and he expressed his excitement for the direction the story will take.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the new “Orphan” film is the return of actress Isabelle Fuhrman, who portrayed the chilling character in the first two movies. At just 23 years old, Fuhrman will reprise her role, and Bell had high praise for the talented actress. He emphasized her energy and ability to bring depth to the character, despite potential concerns about the violent and sensuous nature of the role.

“When I hired Isabelle, she still looked like a child. As an actress, she is so full of energy. She can do things that many child actors cannot achieve,” Bell shared in the interview. “She can play this character however she wants, as long as it’s still interesting and valuable.”

Despite the passage of time, Fuhrman’s commitment to the role and her enthusiasm on set were evident, influencing the entire crew. Bell emphasized that her professionalism and dedication to the character made the filming process an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

The news of a third “Orphan” movie and Fuhrman’s return has generated excitement among fans and the film industry alike. With the success of “Orphan: First Kill,” the continuation of the series is highly anticipated, and it seems that the cast and crew are ready to deliver another thrilling chapter in the franchise.