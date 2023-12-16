Home » Microsoft launches Xbox countdown sale –
Microsoft’s Countdown Sale Kicks Off with Huge Discounts on Popular Games

Just weeks after Sony’s year-end sale, Microsoft has launched their own counterpart campaign, called the Countdown Sale. The event will run for two weeks and offers great deals on a variety of games, both old and new.

Some of the standout discounts include:
– Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – 80% off (£2.99 / €3.99)
– Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 30% off (£31.49 / €34.99)
– EA Sports FC 24 – 60% off (£27.99 / €31.99)
– Endling: Extinction is Forever – 67% off (£8.24 / €9.89)
– Hogwarts Legacy – 50% off (£32.49 / €37.49)
– Mortal Kombat 1 – 40% off (£38.99 / €44.99)
– Resident Evil 4 – 55% off (£26.09 / €31.49)
– Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 50% off (£34.99 / €39.99)
– Street Fighter 6 – 40% off (£32.98 / €41.99)
– The Crew Motorfest – 50% off (£34.99 / €39.99)
World of Final Fantasy Maxima – 60% off (£13.99 / €15.99)

These great discounts are sure to attract gamers looking to add new titles to their collection. If you find any particularly good deals, feel free to share them in the comments section.

With such deep discounts, now is the perfect time for gamers to stock up on new games and enjoy playing during the holiday break. Check out the Countdown Sale and grab your favorite games before the sale ends.

