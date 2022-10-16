Home Entertainment Disney Explorers Association SEA Confirms Film Ryan as Producer-Disney Disney
Disney Explorers Association SEA Confirms Film Ryan as Producer-Disney Disney

Disney, which is good at discovering its own IP, will launch a “new” IP series. Following “Pirates of the Caribbean”, the mysterious organization Society of Explorers and Adventurers from Tokyo DisneySea is about to shoot a movie. “Deadpool” Ryan Reynolds has been confirmed as a producer.

•SEA is the Explorers and Adventurers Association, a mysterious organization in Tokyo DisneySea. This fictional organization sounds full of mysteries and mysteries, and it is conceivable that more fantastic and bizarre adventure stories will be waiting for the giant after filming. Fans have high expectations.

• “Deadpool” Ryan Reynolds joined his own production company to join the IP, determined to be the producer, and the screenwriter invited Kuey Ghosn, director of Disney’s new animation “Strange World“, to serve as the role, and other detailed casts The information has not been released yet, so stay tuned for follow-up reports.

