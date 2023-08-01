“Ditt & Datt & Dittrich” with a tribute to Sinéad O’Connor

With her voice and her very own rebellious mind, she has had a lasting influence on the music world: Sinéad O’Connor died last week at the age of only 56. The ntv podcast “Ditt & Datt & Dittrich” this time with a homage to a musician whose beacon burned out far too early.

The Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor was undoubtedly one of the great artists of her time and wrote music history with her incredible voice in her early twenties. Her early death at the age of only 56 last week was not only a huge shock for her fans.

With her unwavering dedication to her art, the perennial rebel, who once said of herself that all she really wanted to do on stage, was a beacon of light to many. Especially when it came to denouncing social and political problems or grievances.

In this podcast episode of “Ditt & Datt & Dittrich”, Verena and Ronny are dedicated to an artist who was at least 30 years ahead of her time and who has touched and inspired millions of people with her profound and often politically committed lyrics.

Ditt & Datt & Dittrich

Which celebrity got in trouble again? Which political talk went wrong? Which trash TV even inspires cultural attachés? Welcome to “Ditt & Datt & Dittrich” – the lively podcast by ntv columnist Verena Maria Dittrich and her caretaker Ronny from Squirrel Street. Every Tuesday there is a lively panel discussion on current topics that concern us all. From reality TV to social politics to culture: a critical and humorous entertainment balancing act.

All episodes can be found in the ntv app, on RTL+ Musik, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. For all other podcast apps, you can use the RSS feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

