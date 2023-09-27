Does River say goodbye to his figures in the Superclásico? the players who could play it for the last time

This SundayMartín Demichelis’ Millionaire will visit Boca by Jorge Almirón in the candy box by seventh date of the Professional League Cup with four River emblems that could compete in their last Superclásico.

Since the arrival of Demichelis to River, a new era began to be lived that includes new players but it also preserves the historic champions with Marcelo Gallardo. However, some might begin to saying goodbye to the classics against Boca.

Among them is the world champion, Franco Armani. The brand new archer 36 years old has a contract with the institution until 2024 and according to his representative Martín Áraoz, the player does not rule out the possibility of ending his relationship with the club.

Milton Helmet another of the fundamental pieces of the Millionaire cast who, in addition to going through the last years of their professional career, I could choose a destination far from the club with which he became champion of the Copa Libertadores against Boca in Madrid.

Who would have a defined future is the emblematic Enzo Pérezwho still did not extend the contract with the institution that would expire in December of this year.

The captain had an offer from the institution but did not provide an immediate response. At 37 years old and as he is public knowledge, the defender He could leave River to finish his career at Deportivo Maipúclub in which he emerged.

Nicholas De la Cruz who enjoys his great football present and became a key piece in Demichelis’ eleven, It is linked until 2025. However, due to the great interest on the part of some clubs in the previous transfer marketit is likely that the player will emigrate at the end of the year.

On the other hand, Matías Suárez who is not a starter due to physical problems He has a contract until December and will hardly stay. At 35 years old the player has no continuity due to synovitis in his right knee that in the preseason made him seriously evaluate his future.





