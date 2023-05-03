Home » Dolli Irigoyen said goodbye to MasterChef and announced that she will return “soon”
Dolli Irigoyen said goodbye to MasterChef and announced that she will return "soon"

Dolli Irigoyen said goodbye to MasterChef and announced that she will return “soon”

Dolly Irigoyen completed on Tuesday night its replacement for two programs in MasterChef in place of Germán Martitegui. The jury accompanied Damian Betular and Donato de Santis. He assured that he will return “soon” to the Telefe cooking reality show that he leads Wanda Nara.

The experienced chef said when saying goodbye: “Thank you very much for trusting, Thank you very much to the participants for the respect and for the recognition”.

Before, Wanda Nara praised her: “What a pleasure these two nights together. The participants will never forget these two nights”.


“I’m leaving very happy and I’ll be back soon”, affirmed Irigoyen in his farewell words. During the program, Candelaria was chosen to go up to the balcony and will compete this Wednesday at the benefits gala.

For his part, Antonio and Juan Francisco moved to Thursday and they will have to do their best not to go to the elimination gala next Sunday.

Why wasn’t Germán Martitegui there?

Martitegui was absent due to his commitments with the recording of the program «Proyecto Tierras» where he travels the country to show the «Argentine gastronomic identity knowing the producers of the land and food”.

The cycle had the first program of its season on April 16 and already has three broadcasts. It can be seen on Sundays at the end of MasterChef.

In his farewell after the replacement, Dolli Irigoyen said she will be back “soon” so it follows that Martitegui could be absent again in future editions for the same reason as this week.

