The premiere of the stage play “Accidental Inevitable Event”, which shows the possible future life from a new perspective

International Online News: On September 16th, produced by Fanxing Drama Village, based on the famous Polish writer Jaroslaw Muravski’s work “Doll”, the future sci-fi themed stage play “Accidental Inevitable Event” directed by Miao Ge. “, which premiered at Fanxing Theatre Village.

The story of Accidental Inevitability focuses on the topic of “how humans face the changes brought about by technology“. It shows the daily life of human beings and “artificial intelligence” together from a peaceful perspective decades later, showing the intricate relationship between the characters and their inner contradictions in the face of “technological change” in the context of line drawing with struggle. What it brings to the audience is not only the future life scene shown on the stage, but also the thinking about “how to face the future” and “how to face yourself and others”. “

“Accidental Inevitable Event” stills

“Accidental Inevitable Event” is actor Wang Hao’s first new work after returning to the theater after the “Annual Comedy Contest”, and it is also a very high performance challenge. In the play, the protagonist “Li” played by Wang Hao is a collection of multiple contradictions. He is a future youth with a trendy lifestyle and traditional emotional concepts. Faced with such a complex role, Wang Hao has made great efforts in the processing of the lines and texts and the control of the performance rhythm.

As a “future sci-fi themed” stage play, “Accidental Inevitable Event” did not overly pursue gorgeous scenes and dazzling stunts in its production. Instead, use rich colors to achieve the effect of “visual system”. Under the seemingly ordinary white theme background, through technical means such as lighting, multimedia, sound effects, instant photography, etc., an atmosphere field that is sometimes blurred, sometimes charming, and sometimes contradictory is created. The changeable scenes and the actors’ performances make future human beings excited at first when facing “artificial intelligence”, and then their hesitant mentality changes on stage.

The script adapted from the original Polish novel adds a whole new dimension to the cultural expression of “accidental”. Stage scheduling promotes the development of the plot, and personal monologues arouse the audience’s philosophical thinking. Such diverse perspectives and multi-level presentation make the story and artistry of this new work more three-dimensional and full.

It is reported that the first round of “Accidental Inevitable Event” will be performed at the Fanxing Theatre Village until September 25. After the Beijing performance, the play is scheduled to debut at the Shanghai Daning Theater on September 27.