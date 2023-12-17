Home » Doncic gets triple double; Mavs beat Trail Blazers 131-120
Doncic gets triple double; Mavs beat Trail Blazers 131-120

by admin
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had a triple double with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 131-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The Slovenian scored 30 points in the first half and completed the triple double in the third quarter. He has five triple doubles this season and 61 in his career.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 25 points for Dallas, while Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr. scored 18 each.

Anfernee Simons finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Blazers. Jerami Grant scored 27 in the game that marked his return after missing four with a concussion.

After a lethargic first quarter, in which the Mavs lost starting center Dereck Lively to a left ankle injury, Dallas outscored Portland 38-24 in the second.

