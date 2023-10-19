Home » DRAGONFORCE – “Warp Speed ​​Warriors” is the name of the upcoming album!
Entertainment

DRAGONFORCE – “Warp Speed ​​Warriors” is the name of the upcoming album!

by admin
DRAGONFORCE – “Warp Speed ​​Warriors” is the name of the upcoming album!

The extreme power metal pioneers DRAGONFORCE release their new studio album „Warp Speed Warriors“ on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records!

Grammy-nominated extreme power metal pioneers DRAGONFORCE will release their new album “Warp Speed ​​Warriors” on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records. The band, consisting of guitar virtuosos and founding members Herman Li and Sam Totman, singer Marc Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil and drummer Gee Anzalone, presents their most ambitious and innovative album to date. DRAGONFORCE once again don’t care about genre boundaries and integrate a wide variety of music styles into their unmistakable Extreme Power Metal. The band is already providing a first taste of the upcoming album with the Zelda-inspired “Power Of The Triforce”.

Herman Li zu „Power of the Triforce“:
“We’re thrilled to release our latest track today – a tribute to one of our favorite video game franchises, Zelda! We’re already excited to see the metal community’s reaction to the song – especially since we’ll be adding it to the setlist on upcoming tours.”

Herman Li about the new album Warp Speed Warriors:
“After four years of creative work on the new album, we are overjoyed to be able to release our most ambitious and grandiose work to date. This album highlights the most diverse facets of our music and we invite fans of all metal and rock subgenres to discover something in this album. We can’t wait to share this chapter of our musical journey with you, it’s going to be EPIC!”

The breathtaking opener “Astro Warrior Anthem” lives up to DRAGONFORCE’s reputation as the fastest band in the world and captivates the listener from the start with extremely fast guitar solos. The following Zelda-inspired track “Power of the Triforce” maintains the high tempo, which is only temporarily slowed down in the ballad “Kingdom of Steel”. Fast drums and stirring guitars carry the catchy “Burning Heart,” while the strong chorus on “Space Marine Corp” stays right in your head. Electronic influences in the magnificent power metal anthem “The Killer Queen” seem almost hypnotic, while singer Marc Hudson climbs new heights. On the catchy “Doomsday Party” 80s rock influences meet captivating retro video game soundscapes and epic guitar solos in true DRAGONFORCE style. The album’s final original track, “Pixel Prison”, is followed by DRAGONFORCE’s unexpected but brilliant cover version of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”, which rounds off the epic adventure as a bonus track on some formats.

See also  Alert for rain and snow from El Bolsón to the north of Neuquén this Wednesday: the worst hours

Warp Speed ​​Warriors, produced by Herman Li, Sam Totman and Damien Rainaud – and mixed and mastered by the latter – is an unparalleled, innovative listening experience that sits as a highlight in the band’s extensive discography. A truly epic journey!

Warp Speed Warriors Tracklist:

1          Astro Warrior Anthem
2          Power of the Triforce
3          Kingdom of Steel
4          Burning Heart
5          Space Marine Corp
6          Doomsday Party
7          Prelude to Darkness
8          The Killer Queen
9          Pixel Prison
10        Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)

North American tour 2023
w/ Amaranthe, NanowaR of Steel + Edge of Paradise

Oct 20 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater*
Oct 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel*
Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage
Oct 24 – Dallas, TX – The Granada
Oct 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Oct 27 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Oct 28 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
Oct 30 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven
Oct 31 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Nov 01 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Nov 03 – New York, NY – Palladium Time Square
Nov 04 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
Nov 05 – Montreal, QC – MTelus
Nov 06 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
Nov 09 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic
Nov 10 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Nov 11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Nov 12 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Nov 16 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
Nov 18 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theater
Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
* no NanowaR of Steel

DRAGONFORCE Lineup:

See also  Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Monday, August 7, 2023

Herman Li – Guitar, Backing Vocals
Sam Totman – Guitar, Backing Vocals
Marc Hudson – Vocals
Alicia Vigil – Bass, Backing Vocals
Gee Anzalone – Drums, Backing Vocals

Band-Links:

The post DRAGONFORCE – “Warp Speed ​​Warriors” is the name of the upcoming album! appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Lucero Makes Comeback to Acting in ‘El Gallo...

Dopelord – Songs For Satan – Album Review

Horoscope Prediction for Thursday, October 19, 2023: What...

Carte Blanche, More is More: Boucheron Unveils Innovative...

Longchamp Launches Exclusive Collaboration with Robert Indiana: The...

HELMET – New single “Big Shot” from the...

Bad Bunny to Make Saturday Night Live Debut...

Maglificio Diana exports know-how to Bangladesh

Introducing FRED Audacious Blue: The First Blue Lab-Grown...

Heretoir – Twilight of the Machines – Album...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy