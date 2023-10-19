DRAGONFORCE – “Warp Speed ​​Warriors” is the name of the upcoming album!

The extreme power metal pioneers DRAGONFORCE release their new studio album „Warp Speed Warriors“ on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records!

Grammy-nominated extreme power metal pioneers DRAGONFORCE will release their new album “Warp Speed ​​Warriors” on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records. The band, consisting of guitar virtuosos and founding members Herman Li and Sam Totman, singer Marc Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil and drummer Gee Anzalone, presents their most ambitious and innovative album to date. DRAGONFORCE once again don’t care about genre boundaries and integrate a wide variety of music styles into their unmistakable Extreme Power Metal. The band is already providing a first taste of the upcoming album with the Zelda-inspired “Power Of The Triforce”.

“We’re thrilled to release our latest track today – a tribute to one of our favorite video game franchises, Zelda! We’re already excited to see the metal community’s reaction to the song – especially since we’ll be adding it to the setlist on upcoming tours.”

Herman Li about the new album Warp Speed Warriors:

“After four years of creative work on the new album, we are overjoyed to be able to release our most ambitious and grandiose work to date. This album highlights the most diverse facets of our music and we invite fans of all metal and rock subgenres to discover something in this album. We can’t wait to share this chapter of our musical journey with you, it’s going to be EPIC!”

The breathtaking opener “Astro Warrior Anthem” lives up to DRAGONFORCE’s reputation as the fastest band in the world and captivates the listener from the start with extremely fast guitar solos. The following Zelda-inspired track “Power of the Triforce” maintains the high tempo, which is only temporarily slowed down in the ballad “Kingdom of Steel”. Fast drums and stirring guitars carry the catchy “Burning Heart,” while the strong chorus on “Space Marine Corp” stays right in your head. Electronic influences in the magnificent power metal anthem “The Killer Queen” seem almost hypnotic, while singer Marc Hudson climbs new heights. On the catchy “Doomsday Party” 80s rock influences meet captivating retro video game soundscapes and epic guitar solos in true DRAGONFORCE style. The album’s final original track, “Pixel Prison”, is followed by DRAGONFORCE’s unexpected but brilliant cover version of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”, which rounds off the epic adventure as a bonus track on some formats.

Warp Speed ​​Warriors, produced by Herman Li, Sam Totman and Damien Rainaud – and mixed and mastered by the latter – is an unparalleled, innovative listening experience that sits as a highlight in the band’s extensive discography. A truly epic journey!

Warp Speed Warriors Tracklist:

1 Astro Warrior Anthem

2 Power of the Triforce

3 Kingdom of Steel

4 Burning Heart

5 Space Marine Corp

6 Doomsday Party

7 Prelude to Darkness

8 The Killer Queen

9 Pixel Prison

10 Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)

North American tour 2023

w/ Amaranthe, NanowaR of Steel + Edge of Paradise

Oct 20 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater*

Oct 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel*

Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Oct 24 – Dallas, TX – The Granada

Oct 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Oct 27 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Oct 28 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Oct 30 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven

Oct 31 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Nov 01 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Nov 03 – New York, NY – Palladium Time Square

Nov 04 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

Nov 05 – Montreal, QC – MTelus

Nov 06 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

Nov 09 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

Nov 10 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Nov 11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Nov 12 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Nov 16 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

Nov 18 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theater

Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

* no NanowaR of Steel

DRAGONFORCE Lineup:

Herman Li – Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman – Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson – Vocals

Alicia Vigil – Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone – Drums, Backing Vocals

Band-Links:

