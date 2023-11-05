Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023 Karla Guifú Acevedo Arrives in El Salvador for Competition

Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023 contestant, Karla Guifú Acevedo, has arrived in El Salvador to begin her journey towards the coveted Miss Universe crown. The final night of the competition is set to take place on November 18th. Excited about her arrival, Karla took to Instagram to share her experience so far, expressing her gratitude for the warm welcome and delicious food she has already enjoyed in the historic center of El Salvador.

At 25 years old, Karla will be competing against 85 other candidates in the hopes of bringing home the sixth universal crown for the Island. This is not Karla’s first time representing Puerto Rico on an international stage, as she previously participated in Miss Teen World 2018.

Puerto Rico has had a strong track record in the Miss Universe competition, with six consecutive classifications in the group of semifinalists since 2018. Previous representatives from Puerto Rico include Kiara Liz Ortega, who reached the top 5, Madison Anderson Berríos, who was the first runner-up, Estefanía Soto Torres and Michelle Marie Colón, who both made it to the top 10, and Ashley Ann Cariño, who also reached the top 5.

Karla expressed her gratitude and excitement for the opportunity, stating, “I have only been in El Salvador for hours and its beautiful people have already stolen my heart. I feel blessed and grateful to live this beautiful experience.”

As Karla prepares to compete on the Miss Universe stage, all eyes will be on her and the other contestants as they strive to represent their respective countries with grace and beauty. The journey towards the crown has officially begun, and fans around the world eagerly await the final night of the competition on November 18th.