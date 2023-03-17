Home Entertainment DRALL – Behind The Curtains
Entertainment

DRALL – Behind The Curtains

by admin
DRALL – Behind The Curtains

ROLL
Behind The Curtains
(Post-Hardcore)

Label: haze circle
Format: (EP)

Release: 03.03.2023

ROLL come from the Müritz region in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania and were only founded in 2019. Already in the coming year they released their first EP with the sounding title “There, where the Nirgends Endet” on their own. In the meantime, the quartet has ended up on Haze Circle via a stopover at the Berlin label Three House Connection, through which they are now releasing their new and second EP “Hinter Den Gardinen”.

And like on the previous one, the four gentlemen do their job really well. The opener “Draußen” shines with rough post-hardcore, which here and there, especially with the vocal lines, even squints towards Seattle and grunge. The following “Brach” screwed up the hardcore (-punk) part significantly and reminded of bands like the great ones FOURTH, who are probably the measure of all things when it comes to German-speaking post-hardcore, although DRALL rather rely on heavy, almost metallic riffs instead of noisy guitar walls. With “Gemeinde” the quartet then qualifies as the ideal support band for the next tour of the grandiose Husumer TURBOSTATS. The “Plane” that concludes this four track EP also keeps the high level and sounds like a number with the right dose of pathos MARATHONMANN can no longer write.

in short; With “Hinter Den Gardinen” DRALL deliver another successful EP that definitely makes you want more and gives hope that there will be an album-length release in the foreseeable future.

Behind the curtains track listing:

1. Outside
2. Brach
3. community
4. Plane
Gtotal playing time: 14:41

See also  "L'ÉCHAPPÉE BELLE" AMI 2022 Spring/Summer Collection Fashion Show

Band Links

Behind the curtains buxomBehind the curtains buxom

DRALL - Behind The Curtains
DRALL – Behind The Curtains
LineUp:
Frank (Live)
Hannes (guitar)
Kalle (Bass)
Boris (drums)
7.5
Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”, “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “DRALL – Behind The Curtains”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Drall_Hinter-den-Gardinen.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “7.5”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Tsunemoto”
}
}}

The post DRALL – Behind the curtains appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Almost 3 thousand exhibitors at Cosmoprof Worldwide, +11%...

The Antlers – I Was Not There

Zodiac Forecast 2023.3.19_Talk_About_Time

Interview on Upcoming Fashion Shows with Asif Ali...

Lehnen / Rýr / Gjoad – Rockhouse Bar...

FRANZ POP COLLECTIVE – „WUMAN ON A SOFA“...

Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance

KAMELOT – The Awakening

Makoto Shinkai has a lot of skills: Beijing...

Asphagor – CD Release Show with Maahes and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy