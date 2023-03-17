ROLL

Behind The Curtains

(Post-Hardcore) Label: haze circle

Format: (EP)

Release: 03.03.2023

ROLL come from the Müritz region in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania and were only founded in 2019. Already in the coming year they released their first EP with the sounding title “There, where the Nirgends Endet” on their own. In the meantime, the quartet has ended up on Haze Circle via a stopover at the Berlin label Three House Connection, through which they are now releasing their new and second EP “Hinter Den Gardinen”.

And like on the previous one, the four gentlemen do their job really well. The opener “Draußen” shines with rough post-hardcore, which here and there, especially with the vocal lines, even squints towards Seattle and grunge. The following “Brach” screwed up the hardcore (-punk) part significantly and reminded of bands like the great ones FOURTH, who are probably the measure of all things when it comes to German-speaking post-hardcore, although DRALL rather rely on heavy, almost metallic riffs instead of noisy guitar walls. With “Gemeinde” the quartet then qualifies as the ideal support band for the next tour of the grandiose Husumer TURBOSTATS. The “Plane” that concludes this four track EP also keeps the high level and sounds like a number with the right dose of pathos MARATHONMANN can no longer write.

in short; With “Hinter Den Gardinen” DRALL deliver another successful EP that definitely makes you want more and gives hope that there will be an album-length release in the foreseeable future.

Behind the curtains track listing:

1. Outside

2. Brach

3. community

4. Plane

Gtotal playing time: 14:41

DRALL – Behind The Curtains LineUp: Frank (Live) Hannes (guitar) Kalle (Bass) Boris (drums)

