Messi, Scaloni and the Cup, in books for all tastes

The Qatar World Cup can also be read. Such a feat deserved that publishers will launch books that reflect those days of anxiety and debauchery. Six months after that memorable December 18, about fifteen books describe the World Cup from all possible angles. There are issues dedicated to Messi, others that focus on the seven games that brought the National Team to glory, volumes that detail the festivities that broke out in the country, others with chronicles by various authors and even titles for boys and girls. Come and read, the Scaloneta awaits you.

The Third, by Gastón Edul and Alejandro Wall (Planet). It is a book written hot, with the emotion of the third star still latent. The authors returned from Qatar and faced the challenge of putting this World Cup feat into words. It is an urgent breaking latest news that describes what was not seen and analyzes what we were all able to enjoy, with the permanent focus on Leo Messi, that low-profile hero who owed this masterful closing to his career.

Messianic, by Sebastián Fest and Alexandre Juillard (South American). The best player on the planet is the great protagonist of this work written by four hands. Messiánico breaks down the football reasons that make Messi a unique player, the disputes between the agents and the family, some myths of his official history, the role of Antonela, the difficulties he had to overcome to win the affection of the Argentines, the controversial management of his fortune and his image, and the way in which he finally took over the National Team.

Our World Cup, by Andrés Burgo (Aguilar). It is the passionate breaking latest news of a World Cup that was played in two venues: Qatar and Argentina. An essay on why this time, with the National Team commanded by Scaloni and captained by Messi, football shook us all, football lovers or not. And an overwhelming testimony from the five million Argentines who took to the streets of the entire country on December 20 to share their happiness.

The all-time final, by Adrián De Benedictis and Pablo Vignone (Librofutbol). This book focuses on the decisive match against France, and from there it covers the entire path that the National Team traveled in Qatar. De Benedictis from Doha and Pablo Vignone in Buenos Aires complement each other to describe a final that had everything: two stars like Messi and Mbappé, 80 minutes of Argentine superiority, Di María’s great goal, a pure adrenaline overtime and a heart-stopping definition.

Eternal illusion, various authors (Milena Caserola). It is a work with chronicles, profiles and coverage, an initiative of the self-managing collective Lástima a nadie, Maestro. The book reflects the work of the medium during the World Cup, to which unpublished texts are added. Eternal illusion is the third book published by the collective Lástima a nadie, Maestro.

La Scaloneta, various authors (booksoccer). Lionel Scaloni and Pablo Aimar put together the National Team that arrived in Qatar under one slogan: bet on renewal. Surrounded by established players, many promises ended up consolidated with the light blue and white. The purpose of this book is to discover, get to know and find out who are the soccer players that will make us turn on the television or travel to wherever they play to see them defend the world title that they had worked so hard to achieve.

The Road to Glory (The Chart). There should be no World Cup without El Gráfico. This book comes to make up for the absence of the magazine. This is an edition that includes a photographic tour of the best moments of the National Team in Qatar, with exclusive interviews with Claudio Tapa and Lionel Scaloni, images of the festivities, The Best awards and the reunion with the Argentine public at the Monumental stadium. .

Qatar, to live again, by Juan José Panno (October). It has everything: short stories, poems, notes, reflections, etchings, travel stories, anecdotes, adventures, football analysis and, above all, intimacies. And everything flows in harmony. Pedro Saborido says in the prologue: “Sometimes saying that you were in a World Cup can only be an expression of vanity. Telling it the way Panno does is an act of generosity.”

The Golden Book of the World Cup, by Aníbal Litvin (V&R Editorial). A production that brings together curious facts, anecdotes, records, songs, cabals and the best phrases of the protagonists of Qatar 2022.

The biggest party in the world, various authors (Marea). A selection of authors narrate the feat of a unique and unrepeatable World Cup. Compiled by the Mexican journalist Cecilia González, these chronicles savor victory, suffering and goals. Texts written by a top team: Leila Guerriero, Maia Debowicz, Alejandro Wall, Roberto Parrottino, Pablo Perantuono, Juan José Becerra, Sonia Budassi and Victoria De Masi, among others.

Children. Since the boys and girls were not left out of the World Cup fever, there are also books for them. “Messi crack” (Ramdon kids) describes from Leo’s first steps in football in Rosario to his consecration.

“My first World Cup” (Planet) is also focused on Messi’s career. While “Dibu” (Planet) sinks into the story of Emiliano Martínez, hero of our National Team. A character with pure talent and charisma.