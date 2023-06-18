Home » Shooting in Pennsylvania: an officer and a wanted man killed, another policeman injured
Shooting in Pennsylvania: an officer and a wanted man killed, another policeman injured

Shooting in Pennsylvania: an officer and a wanted man killed, another policeman injured

A police officer and a wanted man were killed in a shootout in downtown Pennsylvaniain the north-east of the United States, just hours after the suspect seriously injured another officer. The police said in a statement Juniata Countyspecifying that the man engaged in a first shooting with the police around 12:45 on Saturday near the barracks of Lewistown: in the circumstance an officer was hit, taken to hospital with serious injuries. Once the searches were started, the subject was traced around 15 a Walker Townshipand died along with the other agent in a new firefight.

The United States has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country. To mention only the most recent cases, a few days ago three people were killed and three injured in a shooting which took place inside a house in Annapolis, the state capital of Maryland. On June 7, a 19-year-old began shooting at a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia, killing an 18-year-old and a 36-year-old father and son. In late April, however, five people including an eight-year-old boy had been killed in ClevelandTexas, by their neighbor, Francisco Oropeza, after one of them asked him to stop shooting in the garden so as not to disturb.

