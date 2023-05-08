Drought: they assure that the losses are around 21 billion dollars

In Córdoba the drama of the drought generated losses of approximately 5 billion dollars. This is equivalent to two and a half years of selling agricultural machinery.

In this context, we communicate with louis machadoeditor of Economy in Perfil, who spoke about the current situation in the agricultural sector and the impact of the drought in the provinces of the core zone.

“The latest reports on harvest progress say that in Córdoba there are losses of 60% of soybean production”said Machado, who later completed: “The gross value of the provincial production would remain at 7,700 million dollars.”

“The producer is very fair in terms of harvest, there are millionaire losses in the fields,” shot the expert. “The chain of payments is being cut in certain sectors, that reflects the crisis in the sector”he added.

Along the same lines, Machado said that the field asks for soft loans from public organizations to finance itself again. “More than 5% of field producers cannot access government credit”he explained.

Finally, Machado assured that losses of about 21 billion dollars are estimated for the entire country. “In Santa Fe the impact of the drought represents about 200 thousand cars 0 kilometers”he concluded.